Transcript for Explosive testimony in former Trump campaign chair's financial crimes trial

I've got a farce here an Alexandria Virginia outside palm and a fourth trial where his attorneys continue to cross examine the prosecution's star witness. And metaphors longtime business partner. Rick gates now this will be his third day. On the stand and so far. His testimony has been an explosive you can see over here right behind me the media getting ready for another busy day and what we call media village and so far. Up there and that and that courthouse on the ninth floor Dietz has. He hopes to manna for commit alleged bank fraud. He's also discuss his role on president fox 2016 campaign. And during the presidential transition he claims man afford sought favors from him after trump was elected president. For example an email shows that man at fort tried to secure an administration job for Stephen called. The former CE now of the banks that allegedly led me at a fort millions based on fraudulent information now under cross examination. Man if what's defense attorneys. Have sought to strip Gates's credibility they portrayed him as an embezzle our as a liar and someone who had a quote separate secret life with a mistress in London an affair. Gates has it needed to now the defense argues the alleged crimes. Are all Gates's fall as one of the attorneys told the court last week gates is quote. Willing to say anything to save himself. Catherine plotters reporting for ABC news.

