Transcript for All eyes on Texas Senate and Georgia governor's races

Two of the most exciting races to watch tomorrow are the Texas senate race where Ted cruises and out competitive fight to keep the seat. And the Georgia governor's race where there are new allegations of hacking. During his visit to Georgia president trump made no mention of the last minute hacking allegations against the State's Democratic Party. So a viewer. That you want more crime a vote Democrat it's very simple. Republican Brian camp is running for governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams without citing any evidence Kemp's office says it requested an FBI investigation into a failed attempt to hack the State's voter registration system Abrams called that move a desperate ploy during an interview with our Atlanta station WSB. He is trying to. Rile up his base by misleading voters yet again. Cam has not recused himself from his position as secretary of state overseeing the very election he's trying to win. And he's denying claims of voter suppression. That's a myth that that the Democrats bring out every two years. Meanwhile after Oprah started knocking on doors for Stacey Abrams this racist robo calls started making the rounds. Yeah. That automated phone message with the only impression I'm all for his voice was dubbed into many Georgia homes both campaigns now condemning the calls. Don't still. Us in Texas the Democrats did O'Rourke is fighting a competitive battle with senator Ted crews trying to become the first democratic senator elected in Texas in nearly 25 year. Your prank on him telling a pro immigration and you are. Pro choice you're pro pot amid characterize the positions you just described a little bit differently but at least two progressive protect it. No that they are of Texas there from sex. Already more people have cast early ballots in Texas then the total number of people who voted in twenty fourteens mid terms. Ted Cruz believes he'll be the one benefiting from that enthusiasm. Thanks to the booming Texas economy. We're seeing you know you look at that enthusiasm that that room his personal details which we're seeing in the column tests are unfair. And win or lose bed or Rourke tells sixty minutes he does not plan to run for president in 20/20.

