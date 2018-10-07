In face of security concerns, recent attacks, Pompeo claims progress in Afghanistan

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan Monday to see what progress has been made nearly one year after President Trump announced his new "South Asia strategy."
0:44 | 07/10/18

Transcript for In face of security concerns, recent attacks, Pompeo claims progress in Afghanistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

