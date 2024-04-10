Fallout from Arizona Supreme Court's abortion decision

Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an OBGYN who worked in Arizona, calls the state Supreme Court's decision to uphold a 160-year-old abortion law a "tragedy" for women in the state.

April 10, 2024

