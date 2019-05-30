Transcript for Fallout from special counsel's first public statement on probe continues

And we move on to Washington. They per cent in the entire country was waiting to hear from. Special counsel Robert Mueller. Finally breaking his silence after two years with a surprise public statement the big headline. Mueller again declining to clear presidents from of wrongdoings and take a listen. The order appointing me special council. Authorized us to investigate actions that could. Obstruct the investigation. We conducted that investigation and we kept the office of the acting attorney general. Apprised of the progress of our work. And as set forth in the report after that investigation. If we had had called confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime. And of course the president responded once again blasting the special counsel so hear him here. OK so want to bring in jot and Jack conducting an RDC bureau. Jack first it's worth care clarifying that trump is falsely claiming no obstruction right. We'll have strike you really Bill Maher spoke very clearly about this as you just heard and in in his report as well he says good if he had confidence that the president. Clearly did not commit a crime he would've said so. He didn't say that that's not an X generation. The of the mullah report details eleven areas that the route that were investigated dealing with obstruction of justice. But that they never made a determination about whether or not crimes are committed. Yes so I'm Jack when they no one asking you know you've been covering this investigation since it started where you surprise when Mahler finally decided to speak. Yesterday. It was a stunning moment it it. Cut us all by surprise. People approach everything in a very measured way he had. He's been sound for two years so. Hearing from him for the first time in this investigation. Was was absolutely dead riveting. And and you know the reporters in the room highs every work. If if it was clear though that he really wanted to have the last word on his investigation as he he told us that he was resigning. And and that used finishing his work. Yet he also made it very clear that the DOJ policy would not. Allow him to indict he couldn't do that. Under those restrictions so this kind of suggest in general that a president essentially is above the law amount. Well. S as the Justice Department policy outlines. The they can't indict a sitting president because it would create to meet constitutional problems the president of course oversees the department of justice and it's okay. Because of that the be guiding Justice Department is they can't indict a sitting president however the present is not. Above the law the president could be charged indicted. Prosecuted after he leaves office. But Mueller also pointed to something else which is. If there's there's a constitutional. Path forward in this end and that really points towards congress he voted using the outward. All right Jack that's AN RDC bureau thank you so much for joining.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.