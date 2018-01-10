Transcript for Fate of Kavanaugh confirmation rests with FBI investigation

President trump says he wants the FBI to investigate anyone within reason in the sexual misconduct allegations made against Supreme Court nominee Greg Kavanagh. I think the FBI should do what they have to do to get to the answer now without being said I'd like you to go quickly. The FBI has been given just one week to complete its background investigation. Lawyers for Denver Ramirez they FBI investigators have spoken with her but so far she's the only one of the three named accusers to be interviewed. Should the FBI interview all three of Brett capitals accusers who wouldn't bother me at all now it depends I don't know all three of the accusers were certainly I imagine they're going to be interviewed too. If there is any credibility interview the third one should Brett Cavanaugh be interviewed by the FBI. I think so I think it's fun of they do I don't know around the country protesters rallying around the accusers. And are urging the FBI to follow every lead Republican senator Jeff flake says he's pushing for a thorough investigation. It does no good to have an investigation that just. Gives us more copper flakes support will be crucial to Cavanaugh who vehemently denies all. Accusations. Jury of three. It comes Jeff flake and Lisa Murkowski Susan Collins. The question is whether they conclude. That he should not be supported. President trump let the door open if the FBI does find something the person that takes that position is gonna be their for a long time. Have a very open mind. More Americans found doctor lucky Ford's testimony credible than judge Kavanagh according to a new poll by quinnipiac. And there's a major difference when it comes to gender just 37%. Of American women support confirmation compared to 49%. Of Lana sack ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.