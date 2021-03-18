Nation’s top infectious disease experts plead with Americans to get vaccinated Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky are among the health officials encouraging citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine, even as national case averages continue to fall.

Fauci admits he’s under ‘continual stress’ Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases, talks about vaccine protection and hesitancy, and opens up about how he’s holding up during the pandemic.