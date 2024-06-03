Fauci grilled at House subcommittee hearing

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci voluntarily testified about the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live