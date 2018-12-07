Transcript for FBI agent Peter Strzok testifies on Trump texts

It's a fiery hearing between FBI agent and Republican members of congress nothing but the truth so help you god. Peter struck who led Hillary Clinton email investigation and endless assigned to special counsel Robert Muller's trump Russia investigation. Didn't back down and Republicans accused him of improper bias. If you wanna represented which is that accurate lamb happy dance that question but I don't appreciate. What was originally said being changed I don't appreciate having an FBI agent was an unprecedented level of animus working all two major investigations you're 26 today. Struck and former FBI lawyer Lisa page well having extramarital affair exchanged thousands of personal text messages over their work cell phones in 2015 and sixteen. Including some that were critical trump says while some Democrats. Not once in my 26 years of defending our nation did my personal opinions impact any official action I took. The main text in question one cents saying we will stop it replied a page asking about trump winning the election the suggestion that I and some dark chamber somewhere in the FBI. Which somehow cast aside. All of these procedures all of these safeguards and the proposition that that is going on that it might occur anywhere in the FBI. Deeply core Rhodes what the FBI is an American society the effectiveness of their mission in it is deeply destructive. Before the combative testimony Democrats use their time to show pictures of all the people who have already pleaded guilty in Muller's Shapiro let me just boobies are not. Allegations. These are admissions. House Republicans have also demanded testimony from Lisa page and after some back and ports she has agreed to a closed door interview tomorrow. Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.