Former FBI agent on what's next for whistleblower

More
Brad Garrett explains what the next steps are for the unidentified whistleblower who set President Trump's impeachment inquiry in motion.
4:11 | 09/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former FBI agent on what's next for whistleblower

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:11","description":"Brad Garrett explains what the next steps are for the unidentified whistleblower who set President Trump's impeachment inquiry in motion.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65966207","title":"Former FBI agent on what's next for whistleblower","url":"/Politics/video/fbi-agent-whistleblower-65966207"}