FBI 'concerned' about Russian cyberattacks: Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday the FBI is "concerned' with the possibility of Russian cyberattacks against critical U.S. infrastructure in the wake of Russia's war with Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live