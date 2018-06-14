Transcript for FBI decisions not politically motivated but agent actions hurt rep: DOJ watchdog

President from celebrating his 72 birthday Thursday with an inspector general's report giving him and his allies new ammunition to attack the FBI. The report included new explosive text messages between FBI agent Peter struck. And Lisa PH an August 2016. Page wrote to struck trumps not ever going to become president right right struck responded. No no he's not will stop it the report did not find those views were connected to investigative decisions. But instead they cast a cloud over the investigations credibility struck at that time with the leading the FBI probe into Clinton. In a statement instructs attorney called the IG report critically flaunt. It also looked at comb these actions that made both parties fury has the report found the fact that Komi didn't consult with the Justice Department until just before announcing that Hillary Clinton would not be charged. Which in subordinates Democrats including Clinton have blamed go meet October letter informing congress of a reopened investigation. For costing her the election the report found those decisions were influenced by politics comb each -- in response to the reports the conclusions are reasonable. Even though I disagree with some. If anyone else shows up in this report to have done something that caught. Then a requires termination we will do so. Attorney general Jeff Sessions in an interview with the hill throwing his weight behind the FBI leadership. In place today. But top people in the FBI have been changed now for months. And they are committed. Through of farming on the high standards of the FB. Members of both parties will get a chance to weigh in on this report next week. Congressional panels in the house and the senate will be holding hearings on the findings. May get use ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.