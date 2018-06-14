Transcript for FBI director says he accepts findings of highly-critical DOJ watchdog report

The FBI's mission. Is to protect the American people an old cuts which. Carry out that mission were entrusted. With a lot of authority. To our actions are subject close oversight. From the courts. From our elected leaders and from independent entities like inspector general that's how it should be. Back kind of examination that kind of oversight. Makes the FBI stronger. As an organization makes public more say. That mind. Let me briefly addressed the findings. In the inspector count before I take this report. Very seriously. And we except its findings and recommendations. Also important though to note what the inspector general did not fund. This report did not fine. Any evidence. A political bias or improper considerations. Actually impacting the investigation. Under review. Report does identify. Errors of judgment. Violations of or even disregard for policy and decisions that at the very least. With the benefit of hindsight were not the best choices.

