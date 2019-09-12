Transcript for FBI director addresses inspector general report

That was the loss. The origination of the FBI probe into Russian interference involving US citizens. Lawfully authorized the pursuit. I think it's important for the American people to knows that when the FBI opens an investigation it does so with proper medication. With proper authorization. Based on along the facts and nothing else. And I think. It's important that the inspector general found that. In this particular instance that he investigation was opened. With appropriate provocation. And authorization. What's the biggest takeaways the most important takeaways from the report for you. Life is a number of take aways that are important. One that we fully cooperated with this independent review to do we fully accept its findings and recommendations. Three that the inspector general did not find. Political bias for improper motivations impacting the opening. Of the investigation. Or the decision to use certain investigative tools during investigations. Including files including Pfizer. But that the inspector general did find. A number of instances where employees. I either fail to follow our policies. Neglected to exercise appropriate diligence or in some other way. Fell short of the standard of conduct and performance that we and that highest director expect all of our employees. But again. We are and I am ordering forty over forty corrective actions to address all those things in a way that's robust and serious. And were determined to learn the lessons from this report and make sure the FBI emerges from this even better strong. As far as you know based on the findings in the inspector general report. The FBI was a part of something states. Well I think that's a Connell label that is a disservice to the 37000. Men and women who work at the FBI who. I think tackle their jobs with with professionalism with rigor. With objectivity. In with courage. So that's not a term I would ever use to describe our workforce and I think it's an affront to them having said that. Having said that there are a number of things in this report. That in my view fall well short. Of the standard of conduct and performance that we that I expect to Lawler employees and we're going to be taken a number of corrective steps. To address that.

