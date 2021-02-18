FBI investigating Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing homes

More
The FBI is investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus task force with a particular focus on his administration's handling of nursing homes early in the pandemic.
0:25 | 02/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI investigating Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing homes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"The FBI is investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus task force with a particular focus on his administration's handling of nursing homes early in the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75968795","title":"FBI investigating Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing homes","url":"/Politics/video/fbi-investigating-andrew-cuomos-handling-nursing-homes-75968795"}