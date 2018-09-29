Transcript for FBI probe into Kavanaugh to be a 'special operation': Former FBI official

Absolutely there are going to be. Agents and managers at the FBI. Right now that are organizing this operation this is going to be a special operation to conduct these background investigations. And interviews. All across the country. And it's not just point two involved interviews keep people. It's going to involve database checks of those individuals figuring out who were their friends family members & Associates understanding a timeline of their life. So that we when the interview these people. They will know as much they can about their lives going into the unit view they can ask them some very good questions and try to figure out. What they know what they don't know how credible they are. Exactly I mean one thing that we will see. And this background investigation that's going to be conducted is that there are not going to be any grandstanding that goes on with cameras. Showing everything to the public. These are going to be very confidential interviews conducted by trained professionals. Core experts in conducting interviews especially interviews. Involving such sensitive and compelling allegations. They are going to ensure that they have the right type of investigators that are gonna go out there and conducting interviews. Not only if and a very fast manner but they're going to do it in a very thorough manner. Because clearly time is of the essence but the point to want them to do it in a complete and thorough. Manner and that's what expects. Yes absolutely. FBI has behavioral analysis experts they have investigators that are proficient in. Investigations involving missing and exploited children. All of those investigators along with. Background investigators. And other complex. Investigative experts are going to be involved in this type background investigation and as I said it's it's a special. Case that the are basically going to open and conduct now that it has been approved.

