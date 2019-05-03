Transcript for FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announces resignation

Following breaking news at a Washington. President Bob just announcing a short time ago that the head of the FDA. Is stepping down in a tweet the president said Scott Gottlieb. Who is from Westport Connecticut. Plans to leave the government sometime next month he then thanked him for helping lower drug prices in getting a record number of generic drugs approved. And on to the market.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.