Fed offers short-term lending facility amid coronavirus crisis

More
The Federal Reserve announced a new emergency strategy Tuesday to help support the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.
1:06 | 03/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fed offers short-term lending facility amid coronavirus crisis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"The Federal Reserve announced a new emergency strategy Tuesday to help support the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69644858","title":"Fed offers short-term lending facility amid coronavirus crisis","url":"/Politics/video/fed-offers-short-term-lending-facility-amid-coronavirus-69644858"}