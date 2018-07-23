Transcript for Federal prosecutors have 12 audio tapes made by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen

Developing headline involving president trumps former longtime fixture and personal attorney Michael Cohen tonight. It was Friday night here we reported Colin recorded then candidate Donald from that a conversation Cohen have a them. Involving money the owner of The National Enquirer and that former Playboy model who says she had an affair with trump. Well tonight we have now learned of eleven more audio recordings seized in those FBI raids. They've now been released a federal prosecutor sources tell ABC news tonight that it is peers. But none of those eleven recordings involved president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.