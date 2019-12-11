Transcript for Federal Reserve puts us at ‘competitive disadvantage’: Trump

And we have launched an economic boom the likes of which. We have never seen before. I did this despite a near record number of rate increases. And quantitative tightening. By the Federal Reserve. Since I won the election. Eight increases in total. Which were in my opinion far too fast and increase. And far too slow. A decrease. Because remember. We are actively competing with nations. Who openly cut. Interest rates so that now many are actually getting paid. When they pay off they'll. Known as negative interest whoever heard of such as. Give me some of that. You some of that money I want some of that money. A Federal Reserve doesn't let us do it. I don't say thank you. Thank you the Smart people the clapping. Only the Smart people at left. I don't say that's good for the world. I'm not president of the world. President of our country. But we are competing against these other countries nonetheless. And the Federal Reserve doesn't let us play at that game. It puts us at eight competitive disadvantage. To other countries. Yet in the face of this reality. Our economic policies have ushered in an unprecedented tied a prosperity. Surgical throughout the nation. We're paying interest. By other comparisons were paying actually high interest we should be paid by far the lowest interest and yet we're doing better than any nation. By far corner.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.