Transcript for Federal Trade Commission fines Facebook record $5 billion over privacy issues

FaceBook find five billion dollars by the federal trade commission for violating privacy rights I want to bring in and a freed with that acts he goes. And that lets say I what does it would you bring this all down friend's house is exactly going to impact FaceBook users. Maybe find five million dollars spent you know as you know now won't actually affect users it's going to be government not you and I. I'm the other thing is a good set of new privacy conditions so this is. Is mainly how FaceBook deals with privacy we're not gonna see a lot of dignity changes in how you are used FaceBook they you have to be clear in the future if they want to do things differently particularly. Around facial recognition. But indeed this has been criticized quite a bit by boat privacy groups. Democrats the two Democrats on FTC voted against this. Saying it doesn't actually go far enough and that FaceBook won't really have to change the way that it does business. Yeah we're seeing politicians in both parties saying it is simply just didn't go further or not one Democrat calling this a sweetheart deal one Republican saying it utterly failed to penalize FaceBook what are your thoughts on that. I mean you know it's always tough when you especially the monetary fines and mean no matter how big they are in this is the biggest FTC find my far. You know you can look at these company's annual revenues and say this isn't going to be fine I think the bigger issue is related to conduct I think. You know FaceBook had a had to change the way it does business. Head. More individuals been held personally responsible. And their being. More outside oversight I think probably that would have gone a long way towards addressing some of these criticisms there is some outside monitoring when it comes to. Privacy but a lot of it is enforcing what they should have been doing all along vs setting new rules. Will any of this snake and information from occurring from users safer or what message does this and other social media companies out there. I think there is the potentially mean ideally eight guess you'd want companies taking this seriously. Before they face government oversight and this is actually the second agreement with the FTC FaceBook already won. So yes they could take it more serious than they were under an FTC. Consent decree by horde of this and still we had all the issues that came out in the last couple of years I don't know how much safer we're going to be certainly. I would think the penalties if they violate it further from here. Could be higher but again. It's not clear to me at all how tomorrow's FaceBook looks different as a result of this settlement I think if anything the changes that they've already made. Our more significant. Than anything new that they agreed to today. Her right either freedom back says Britney I'll down press we appreciate your time thanks so much for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.