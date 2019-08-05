Transcript for Feds now investigating 850 possible domestic terrorists across US: FBI

Despite successes that result from the hard work of men and women the FB IR GT TF sir apartments across the government. Message to cross the government domestic terrorism continues to pose persistent threat to the home when we currently have 800 pretty KD 850 predicated domestic terrorism investigations. As we just saw a few weeks ago in California the threat domestic terrorism exists in every region United States and affects all walks of life. Our commitment to you into our fellow citizens is that we will continue to confront the threat posed by domestic terrorists with determination and dedication to our mission. To protect the American people and uphold the constitution. Of the United States.

