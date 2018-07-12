Feds suggest 'substantial term of imprisonment' for Trump's former fixer and attorney

More
Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced next week.
3:25 | 12/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Feds suggest 'substantial term of imprisonment' for Trump's former fixer and attorney

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59689040,"title":"Feds suggest 'substantial term of imprisonment' for Trump's former fixer and attorney","duration":"3:25","description":"Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced next week. ","url":"/Politics/video/feds-suggest-substantial-term-imprisonment-trumps-fixer-attorney-59689040","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.