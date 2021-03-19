3-feet distance needed in classrooms, new CDC guidance say

The CDC said that 3-feet of distance among students is sufficient in the classroom so long as masks and other mitigation steps are taken
1:04 | 03/19/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for 3-feet distance needed in classrooms, new CDC guidance say
Massachusetts. School districts buried whether they required six feet verses three feet and in distance between children. As we get a study to look and see was there any difference in the number of children who directed her staff who got a computer change in the community. And they found as long as the other measures were place a wearing masks making sure there were staff who could screen people. There's absolutely no difference in the number of children affected staff who got secular or anything in the community.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

