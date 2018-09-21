Transcript for Female friends and colleagues of Brett Kavanaugh show their support

Brett is a person of honor. Integrity. And a person of strong moral character. He's a good husband. A good father Andy good friend. He's any strong mantra to many of us Andy fair boss women from every phase of judge Kavanagh life. Those who know him bass have stepped forward to say that the allegation being leveled against him is false. And we are proud to stand with Bratt the. Acts of which Brett is accused represent a stark departure from the behavior my friends and I have witnessed for more than four decades. More than five dozen of us the girls who were his closest friends in high school and hung out with him virtually every weekend. Had no choice but to stand up and say that's not the Brett I know those of us who knew who know Brett best. Now and back in high school know is a man of honor integrity and compassion. He's always been a good person and is a tree for the allegation. Against Brett. Is inconsistent. With everything that I have known about him as a purse. Brett was the kind of guy that you wanted to take come to meet your parents. Brett was van. And still is a standup guy.

