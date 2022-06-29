Fetterman projected to win in Pennsylvania Senate race

ABC News projects that Pennsylvania's Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will win the state's Senate race against Dr. Mehmet Oz, the GOP nominee and celebrity surgeon.

