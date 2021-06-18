Fight over school mask mandates shakes up Oklahoma governor's race

The fight over COVID and mask mandates in schools is shaking up the governor's race in Oklahoma after schools chief Joy Hofmeister announced she's leaving the Republican Party to run as a Democrat.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live