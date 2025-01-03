Judge in Trump hush money case expected to sentence him to 'unconditional discharge'

The judge in President-elect Donald Trump's New York criminal hush money case indicated Friday that he intends to sentence Trump to an "unconditional discharge."

January 3, 2025

