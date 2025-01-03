Postal worker fatally stabbed in dispute: Police

A 24-year-old woman was charged with murder, according to the NYPD, after an apparent dispute inside a New York deli left the worker dead.

January 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live