Transcript for Final day for 2020 Dem. presidential candidates to qualify for Houston debates

And guys who want to between its when he raced where the democratic presidential candidates are getting ready for their third face off. And the debates hosted by ABC in September so tonight at midnight is the deadline. To qualified to be on that stage and I want to bring in John for hope they can RDC bureau. John good to see you know the number of candidates is obviously determined. Determines if there's going to be one night of debates or two nights of debates. But can you just remind us how these candidates. What they need to. All of five. Yeah I can really what's a very important question and there's two parts of that qualification threshold the first. Is a grassroots fundraising threshold candidates need a 130000. Individual donations. But then more important part for today's deadline is the 2% support. And four holes that are deemed it qualifying ride the Democratic National Committee. And that's why you probably have campaigns and and political observers all across the country. Probably refreshing news polling sites just to see is they're going to be one more because you have one candidate Tom's tires still needs one poll before midnight if he wants to make it on the debate stage. Because if he doesn't we have ten candidates who qualified in that would happen for the DNC's threshold. At one night cable and. Yeah and John if the people don't qualify what does that actually mean for their campaigns moving forward they won't have the exposure right. No these debates are crucial this is a crucial chance for these candies to get their message out. On a national stage you've seen from the first two rounds of debates the candidates like Pamela Harris got a big boost after the first debate. And you've seen other candidates and in recent weeks drop out. Because they were in danger of missing these debates Washington governor Jay Hensley dropped out Nissan Massachusetts congressman Seth Moulton and his presidential bid so. These really are kind of a dividing line and and a mechanism to kind of went on this democratic field. Down from the you know more than two dozen candidates at least. In with Kimberly then who else besides time as you mentioned who else is close to making it. Yes we have an odd number of candidates that are on the bubble in addition to Tom's dire. Hawaii congresswoman told C Gabbert hasn't met the dollar threshold and but she needs two more poles a qualified. I'm Marianne Williamson who kind of gained a lot of theme after the first debates has also measured on a special. And then senator Kirsten Gillibrand comet has is close to the don't virtual but still needs three more polls. To Paul Potts of those that from the people that are on the bubble in addition to those ten candidates that have already made the stage for ABC's debate next month and Houston. Yen before we go you know as the field narrows what do you think people are going to be looking for the people watching from the candidates when it's only. Ten of them the filled smaller. Yeah wasn't in the first in the you know first debate worry only have about one night and this would be the first chance for people to see of the polling front runner writes for former vice president Joseph Biden. And senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts who's got been steadily rising in the polls this will be the first time that they would actually face off. On a debate stays I think that's going to be a crucial matchup to watch. Again you have senator come on Harris and Biden who has sparred before on the debate stage. On the same stage again so. It's going to be a lot of changes in dynamics to watch for those account of the top two that I think Hitler and keep an eye on. All right John or hope make NRDC bureau thank you so much and guys again of the third. Democratic primary debate will be hosted by ABC news in partnership with Univision on September 12. And may be September 13 we'll have to see after tonight you'll be able to watch it all here on ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.