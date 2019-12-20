Transcript for Final Democratic debate of the year

The fireworks at the final democratic presidential debate of the year. This time only seven candidates took the stage and it was mayor Pete booted judge who took much of the fire. The last democratic primary debate of the year began as predicted. We need to restore the integrity of the presence of the office residents reacting to president trumps impeachment. If the Pratt and claims. I that he is so innocent. Then why doesn't he have All the President's Men testified and while impeaching the president is not an area where the candidates disagree include yanks struck a different tone. We have to have it stop being obsessed over impeachment which unfortunately strikes many Americans like a ball game where you know what the score is going to be. And start actually digging in and solving the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first. It's the conversation took a sharp turn when it came to campaign financing. Prompting this clash between senator Elizabeth Warren and mayor keep booty jags. The merits just recently had a fund raiser. That was held in a wind cave full of crystals and served 900 dollar a bottle wine. All who think about who comes to that. Billionaires. NY in case should not pick the next president. Of the united state mr. mayor never lie and don't. According to Forbes magazine I MB literally the only person on this stage who's not a millionaire or Billy. Who. This is the problem the issue rated purity tests you cannot yourself past booted judge entered the debate with momentum in Iowa and New Hampshire making him the prime target of the night. Senator Amy Klobuchar singled out mayor Pete only statewide race a failed run for state treasurer if you try it and you lost by twenty let's talk about it. Yang was able to lighten the mood during closing statements. I know what you're thinking America. Column I still on the stage with Ben. Yang and Klobuchar benefited from the smallest stage yet with only seven candidates. They had considerably more speaking time during this debate while former vice president Joseph Biden had significantly less. This will be a key moment to see how mayor. Joseph Biden less of a story in this debate although he was able to talk about his ability to work with Republicans. Meanwhile overnight Biden reacting to a tweet from Sarah Huckabee Sanders the former white house Press Secretary seemed to mimic a stutter. Using several eyes before writing. I have absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about Sanders later clarified she wasn't making fun of anyone with a speech impediment. While Biden responded I've worked my whole life to overcome a stutter and it's my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced this same it's called empathy. Look it up. And Huckabee see Enders has apologized. Meanwhile diversity also came up last night Andrew Yang said he was disappointed to be the only candidate of color out stage. The candidates are asking the party to allow a bigger Rupp back the next debate.

