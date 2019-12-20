-
Now Playing: 2020 Democratic candidates clash in final debate of the year
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
-
Now Playing: Speaker Nancy Pelosi puts impeachment trial on hold
-
Now Playing: Final Democratic debate of the year
-
Now Playing: Democratic debate night
-
Now Playing: Senate passes landmark anti-robocalls bill
-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to impeachment, scathing new op-ed calls for his removal
-
Now Playing: Impeachment fallout ahead of Senate trial
-
Now Playing: Moments that mattered from 6th Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Pelosi not sending impeachment articles to Senate
-
Now Playing: What Comes Next In Trump’s Impeachment?
-
Now Playing: Trump impeachment fallout in Congress, White House
-
Now Playing: House votes to impeach President Trump
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers make bipartisan deals
-
Now Playing: VIDEO: Democrats get ready for 6th debate
-
Now Playing: Democrats take stage for last presidential debate of 2019
-
Now Playing: Dingell responds to Trump's attack on late husband
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out against Michigan congresswoman for supporting impeachment
-
Now Playing: Trump impeached by the House