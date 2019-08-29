Transcript for Final lineup set for ABC Democratic debate

All the lineup is now set for the next presidential debate hosted by ABC news ten candidates made the cut by receiving donations from at least a 130000 people. And scoring at least 2% in four separate polls. New Jersey's senator Cory Booker it made the group neared a glossy O did not qualifier senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Dropped out of the race yesterday after failing to qualify. Several debate on a single might unlike the first two rounds of debates which were split into two nights because of all the candidates. And you can watch the debate live September 12 right here at ABC seven. They will start at 8 o'clock.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.