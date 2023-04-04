Final preps for Trump’s arraignment

A judge has ruled that video cameras will not be allowed to broadcast the former president’s arraignment today but still photos will be allowed at the proceedings. ABC News’ Morgan Norwood reports.

April 4, 2023

