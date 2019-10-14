Transcript for Fiona Hill testifies on Capitol Hill

And guys we moved to Capitol Hill in the ongoing impeachment investigations on where the standoff between the executive. And legislative branches continue my today. The house committees are hearing from Fiona hill she's a former top national security expert on Russia's Elena bring in Kathryn fathers in our DC bureau. Catherine good to see you want to know what do we actually know about Fiona and the impact of her testimony. Yes if she will add be behind closed doors an and a deposition. With these investigative committees all day. And look she is the top portion advisor as you mentioned that the significance of this. Is because she is one of the first people to have worked in the white house on the president's. And National Security Council you see her on a video and during her deposition here today and the significance of this is she could possibly shed more light. On the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani his dealings his behind the scenes dealings with Ukraine now she wasn't there for that call for that call. Between the president in the Ukrainian president July 25 she left shortly before. But she would have a significant window. Into the form policy dealings between the White House the State Department in of course that shadow operation that Rudy Giuliani was allegedly running. And so what's the latest on the other people that are supposed to testify this week because sun lending get a chance to testify last week but he supposed to later. One in a couple of days. Yes so he showed up last week that he did testify at least he he showed up and go to Washington DC but then was plugged. That he was blocked by the State Department at the direction of the White House and the committee. Then subpoenas on money see him up there is that the former US ambassador to the EU. I'm this testimony is going to be significant later this week because Republicans seem like they will. Really counting on song and to be an exculpatory witness for the president. But there's new reporting that actually he's he. I'm going to say he had a conversation with the president and the president told him we hear all this about quid pro quo that there was no quid pro quo. Involving aid military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigating a bite and he's going to testify according to Washington Post that. The president told him that but he wasn't shoring he's not sort the president was being honest. But when he said that's in the Democrats are likely. To use that to say that the trump administration doesn't have an exculpatory witnesses yet in this impeachment probe. Significant because it from the sources I'm talking to inside the White House and Republicans on the hill. They seem to be quite worried about this particular witness sent remember as I mentioned they blocked him from showing up last week. And I displaying now what happens when all of these testimonies are finished they they put them together and where and where do we go from there. It yet that's a good question we were we are having this discussion earlier with the team. All of these are happening behind closed doors so we haven't seen transcripts of any of these. They're very they're happening in secret and Adam Schiff said. Over the weekend that the reason for this is so other witnesses that come before the committee so they don't have a sense of of what the others. Are saying here so wants this wraps up we have a sense that they're going to last. This week and next week the White House and other departments would probably block some of them. But then there's a question of whether any of these happen in public to we have public testimony did does Adam Schiff complete them behind closed doors and then. Were for his findings over to the other committee the Judiciary Committee who will then draft articles of impeachment. The question you're asking are all good ones and still an open question as to once these are done now committing very quickly we think that articles of impeachment will be we're furtive of the findings will be referred to the Judiciary Committee by Thanksgiving. But it's still to be determined how many more witnesses they call in if the rest of them are private or if there. Are some public. Irate Catherine falters right NRDC bureau thank you for the latest.

