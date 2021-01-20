Fire captain delivers inaugural Pledge of Allegiance using sign language

Andrea Hall, the first Black woman to serve as fire captain for the South Fulton Fire Department, spoke and signed the Pledge of Allegiance.
0:26 | 01/20/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire captain delivers inaugural Pledge of Allegiance using sign language
I pledge allegiance. To the flag. Of the United States Al America. And to the republic for which it stands. One nation. Under dad. Indivisible. With liberty. And justice for all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

