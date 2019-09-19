Transcript for Firing someone for sexual orientation would be 'wrong': Labor nominee

I noticed in the dialogue he had with senator Murphy about his questions and if you if you go back and read the transcript your answers. Don't use the phrase LG BT. That your answers will actually wouldn't enlightened anyone about the discussion. And when he asked a back to changing your views what you said is I would not write those words today because it would cause pain to individuals that makes you want to follow up. I I think I know the answer this question you do believe don't you be teach Americans are entitled to equal protection of law correct. The that is what the supreme Supreme Court has ordained. Slider that's not an arsenal and and all else you believe that personally I don't supreme court's I'm asking about your personal belief. LG BTQ Americans are entitled to equal protection law. I do and and let me ask in the article fight if I could finish in the article again it was from college. 95 I thought I split and I'm not asking about the article I'm ask you make your beliefs today let me let me just follow up and say this. Do you believe it is wrong for an employer to terminate someone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. I I do believe it's wrong I think that and most of my clients had policies against that certainly my firm did. And it suits something that would not have been. Tolerated by me or my firm or or or most of my clients and I thank you for that is that's that's important.

