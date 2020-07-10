Transcript for FiveThirtyEight offers forecast before 1st vice presidential debate

It's the issue for so many of us our colleagues at 538 forecast right now. I didn't get a former vice president Joseph Biden favored to win this election with an 8400. Chance whereas president trump is given a sixteen in 100 shot so let's bring in five did apolitical underserved process and for more sir for. What I mean eighty for an hundred how to get that number assuming it means that trump his behind. What can vice president pence due to make it up. Great so. Now the best car at that trapped his hat in his back pocket is the economy and so he its decision to put stimulus relief on hold until after the election as a curious choice. In terms of fundamentals that are forecast looks that's that's things aside from the polls like the economy or incumbency. She was really the economy that was helping trump the most and so. One reason why Biden is. Ahead now and doing so much better. Is. Trump hasn't been able to Adam still deliver on economic promises here leading up to the election. In part because this pandemic which is one of the big issues tonight to a poll showing about voters' preference on that issue. Brady won't curiously though. Even though trump hasn't made that much progress here in the last quarter in terms that the economy in economic recovery should voters still trust ten more than Biden in terms of handling the economy. That is something to keep in mind even though no sign of stimulus packages now be in voters' pockets heading to the. Polls. So it's been a wild week since the first presidential debate lasted only been a little bit marsh how half the rate that was the rays James last eight days obviously the president's diagnosis. But how do you looking at it. In that model you've got what shifts do you see because of this. This crazy news cycle we've had. Break we'll exactly as you're saying because the news cycle is so crazy it's really hard for us to pinpoint. One key event to see you know we'll how could that change the polls. What can we can do was look at the last debate rate and so Biden actually signed yet again a little modest uptick in the polls only about a point on average in terms of polls that -- before the debate now after the debate but the fact that he already had such a sizable national lead over trump. That that is quite shift to give and that he knows trump we need is make up ground in the last debate and going into this debate you know pensive Harris aren't as well known as Biden and trapped so there is a possibility that and seen the number two candidates tonight voters at home people personally be on the fence. To share their messages and to decide whether or not there and trapper Biden's camp so it's it's not over for tramp yet by any means. And at this vice president of the bay it also might be important because both those candidates. Trump and Biden are. Older in time a pandemic and 538 let's take another look at the other branch of government just released its forecast for the House of Representatives. What's the latest. Constraints so we have three versions of our forecast for the house in for the senate as well and no matter which one you look at for the house it shows Democrats holding on she knew there majority there meaty each and picking up a few seats should. And also unlike the senator presidential forecasts for there's a lot more uncertainty. That Democrats. Possibility of holding on she used to the house is much stronger it's and then 90% so that's a pretty good coin taas that I won a. Are out pirate Democrat. Huge power while I'm not a betting man but I'd chayet I think that's a safe bet in the house there Sara Francis and from 538 thanks very much and remember. The election is now just 27 days away you can find out how to register and vote in your state at. 538. Dot com.

