FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How Biden won Super Tuesday

Hello and welcome to this Leigh Knight Super Tuesday reaction edition of the 530 politics podcast I'm Dillinger it was a big night for Joseph Biden. At the time we are recording here is what the results look like. Alabama for Biden Arkansas for Biden. Massachusetts for Biden Minnesota for North Carolina from Oklahoma died in Tennessee died in Virginia I mean and taxes have still not been called. Nor has California. If Colorado for Sanders. Use offer Sanders Vermont for Sanders now. It looks like Texas is going to be too close to call for awhile but Biden is up in Maine and Sanders is up by a significant margin in California by far the biggest prize than. Here in me to discuss these results are seen a product at a crime area. And managing editor market area I'm good if you had to bet right now. For what it's worth I think you'd bet on Bernie winning. California. Biting. Eking out Texas. And remain in mated by. So it's. Fair enough. Before I ask this question how does note that knee is upstairs on the tally so he is an accurate rescues. On duty for ABC news the rest of the evening but. We're going to once we have four results from tonight how to podcast and will be able cute dive into the deed it even further. But the drop and its late we definitely wanted to talk about the results so far as they seem significant so. Maybe we can start with Texas the majority brought it might get and we can work our way back from there. How does the term outlook there how is the vote coming down and why do you say that if you had to bet you'd get to. So. OK. Let me back and answering that question element. The overriding theme I think we've seen in the results tonight is that. Joseph by Dan is killing it in. Among the late deciding voters say people who decided who to have support in the last few days. In states where most of the vote happened today. That's where by the end of his past Virginia for example right time. States where there was a lot of early voting California. That's where Sanders hit batter war. Actually that's where Bloomberg it better to write because I think. The results today and exit polls confirm police on the polls and lots 48 hours which is a big swing. To buy. We're seeing that in Texas to do so in the Texas result Sanders jumped out and currently lead. Biden has kind of been clawing his way back the whole time. In some ways though I think access. Texas is one of the most important states to vote on Super Tuesday. But it is also. Kind of least. Representative. Of some of the patterns we've seen today. One of actor who so. 01 of the big story lines I think we'll see coming out of tonight. Is that there is a big split in the Democratic Party right now among Hispanic voters were arts and aren't the Sanders block voters remarks on the Biden and so. And access. Those are somewhat doubts out obviously largest Hispanic population Texas boss also liked by population. And it sort of go so much equally equally balanced so we. Are seeing the same trends we're seeing nationally but they're just canceling each other out just about an overwhelming story out to better way to line coming up it's not clear. Clearly things have swung as my percent in the past 48 hours chords aren't why it happened. Well you know I I think we said this are you know. Pre Super Tuesday entry South Carolina content that south cal and it was cut him. You know this set up for. Super Tuesday and I I have to say. You know Joseph Biden is certainly a longtime figure in the Democratic Party. But his sort of astounding. In looks to be turnarounds tonight is very much at Democratic Party team after. There was just a cascade. Of endorsements yesterday and Monday. Well whatever it is right now that's now two days ago that it had there's a cascade of endorsements for Biden. From. People. In all corners of the party. Am not just from booted to Asian Klobuchar who dropped out from celebrities it was as fifth. The Biden team has really been on the phone over the weekend and saying look what we did in South Carolina. We proved to weaken you know win with our. Base of black voters now bring it home. Some of you in the establishment scared of Bernie Sanders the nominee. Yet coalesced around me and to me it it's really. Lessons learned I think by the democratic establishment the GOP's 26 team's primary disaster. Where they let things drag until May 2016 Indiana win. Basically finally clinched it. Yet and just to expand on that. A bunch of things went write her. Biden in the past three days right there wasn't just in it was to South Carolina win. And then booted judge and Klobuchar dropping out and endorsing him and man. All the other endorsements right. Combined to win it I think you know up a pretty favorable set of states for him on on Super Tuesday. But just like to put a fine point on how bait this man was you know. So Biden swept the south basically right and you can imagine a world in which we were talking back to produce day and recycled by us what this now. But Sanders. Killed it and the west and the midwest and New England right that that was what it looked like a week ago. But just alleyway at this for alive but if you look at the exit polls and you just look at white voters. 52% of white voters who decided in the last few days voted for piety and only 21%. Hoot hoot decided before that pact that so and and Massachusetts is sort of like. That that encapsulated. Know so that's exactly right so that number is what explains. Why Biden was able to. I think not pretty surprising way and and Minnesota. Massachusetts right. Those are states that don't happy pock population hands. And so are important them gambler talk Mathis on a lot blog but OK why is that why why was tonight that provide in. Hell rack up a lot of delegates although exactly what the delicate picture. Looks like we'll have to wait a long time because so many hearing California. And the other and we have to wait to see is who else gets over 50% threshold battled the epic factored exactly so like that pictures actually still pretty Fuzzy. But tonight it was a really good night for Biden because he gets like a narrative win right shirt and but also like he showed he could win in the midwest he showed he could win in the northeast. He haven't shown that before so that's like a new thing he he. Has shown had a coalition that's not just in this yes I mean you sent it. It would have been easy to see this narrative two weeks ago that Biden sweeps this out. But even in Virginia for example that was called as soon as polls close to there. And just a couple weeks ago that was a neck and neck race over the weekend it looked like. It's Biden was pulling ahead then we got this kind of out choir hole where Ryan was twenty points ahead and then he closed it with a thirty point I had margin like. That kind of house passed this all change I mean it is acting tonight has really. If I didn't RD know it is really solidified for need to sort of the pundits occasion of the certain class of democratic voters. A lot of those those white yet probably college educated voters that you're talking miss Massachusetts Micah. I mean just truly the kind of going with. The sort of who OK who's who's up in the polls I'm in a vote for them. And I think that's you know one in we haven't really mentioned that much yet and it's you know. Pretty surprising giving given the strength her campaign for most of the past years Elizabeth Warren who treated this earlier. Get we've said that delegate counter market fluctuate but currently Elizabeth Warren has fewer delegates than peep it agent who has dropped out of the race. And that is stunning. And I in stunning. The of the Massachusetts when it's just like Korea all. Me on the coffin and you saw target on TV pretty pretty early tonight and basically make a please vote your conscience Michigan choosing to trade. You know don't fall into the elect quote unquote electability trapped. But I really just think you're seen a lot of Democrats. No matter how old liberal say a woman probably can't win. I want to ask. This is probably going to be something that we hear from the Sanders camp in the coming days that Elizabeth Warren was something of a spoiler in Massachusetts. And Minnesota at. Mean potentially those upsets where we really didn't expect Biden to win. Is that a fair assessment would essentially Warren's birders have gone on and voted for Bernie Sanders is at bat straightforward. Not necessarily mean I think we've we've talked a lot on his podcast about how oh. Ideology. He didn't kind of identity don't exactly line up this time around so if you're a Warren voters. Even though ward in theaters share an ideological worldview you wouldn't necessarily vote for Sanders you might share more of an establishment DNA. And therefore cast your ballot for high which has happened so I don't know it's it's it's it's an interesting. Even certainly the argument and Sanders camp but I don't think it's it's quite clear cut. Yeah I mean it's it's a little tricky right like. By pianist and we're in Massachusetts. Six points or thereabouts right. An election that close no warrant got 21% of the vote there an election that close. Without warrant in the bracelets and there's someone there. Probably haven't gas may be M. But Warren was an X by. You know you kind of don't get to do. Every two and faults. Outside of Massachusetts you know by and demand that winning Minnesota I'd like nine Oklahoma bite their team. You know then you're starting to get in the margins where I think it's harder to make. That spoiler argument but look I do think that is. One ended the question marks coming out of nine it is. Let's day that Bloomberg would do pretty sharply to nine. M. Dropped out in endorses Biden let's de Juarez and drops now and endorses Sanders nothing but with just protect. What does the race look line. In a week you know I think that's an open question I don't think we should come at a Super Tuesday night well mine's got this thing yeah. We do not have our forecast life yet so we can't. Talk about how Super Tuesday changed things based on that model. But given what we know so far does Biden have this thing in the back and he knows this state of the primary race over. I I think no stick is the correct answer I mean we've. Let's Bloomberg like what happens after tonight. I think there's a can't Wear recording says its twelfth when he and Wednesday morning. Their campaign has given certain indications that I'll speak I'll say kind of make me think he might drop out tomorrow. Or today Wednesday. And potentially endorsed by sterling. Millions and millions of dollars in. Right. War is not much more of a wild card trick her campaign hats said. You know up until today are till today. She's in at the convention now that DDB. The truth. It could be Super Tuesday posturing and actually and it kind of the O. Sort of fudge their way out of it come tomorrow whatever. Or she could potentially to wrap up pretty sit in and kind of patent that's. Choice between. Two I endorse Sanders to write to endorsed by not endorse and interest that the Cuba who Elizabeth Warren if she dropped out if she would endorse. It is. If he endorsed Clinton in 2016. Over. Bernie Sanders. Which says more think like establishments. TN. She doesn't particularly like Joseph -- and personal is my sense given their sort of history of friction. She certainly has seems to like me have more ideologically in parliament and zoo. Oh but maybe she the issue is this electability concerns that it and other Democrats do so I think she's actually. In the end high profile endorsements. Category of things she comes as a relief interesting figure. Yeah absolutely and just as in the wind in natural primary she represented something of a middle ground along some factors between Sanders and and by and I think that's what makes there's such an interest in potential potential endorser. Or unity candidate at. Convention at at a potentially contested convention which is something of all of that all of that took so that actually in addition to like okay what would deliveries if it's truly justified in person and there's what does that look like that one big question the other big question I think that a command. At a Super Tuesday is not really that time this thing in the packed. But like ten by name kept without delegate majority. By. And of these voting on past board. As we have to rely on making an argument that even a few dozen out of majority he should get the nomination based on. Support from other people have delegates are touting the morality at Saturn. Now exactly and it's like if if Biden is tracked game. Towards towards like a strong plurality. I think that argument is relatively easy to make. Adam. I don't think. You know I think but it despite Bynum and have it easier time making that argument that Sanders has he has establishment support and departed would rally behind him. If though. Super Tuesday is followed by Sanders reels off a bunch of wins Sanders wins Michigan might say. Then I think we are headed for no one gets a majority and this is a super food side. Think we're being a little too Tappan I'm try to imagine if needs over where this table. I feel like he might be more bullish. On Biden considering steeply. Florida. A very Biden hasty. New York who died in me is seemingly I niece state you know New York doesn't have open primaries you can only vote if you're a registered Democrat. In a primary in New York. It seems lake a lot of the uber meeting states with a lot of delegates. The sympathetic to Idec. I mean are we being too tepid here while pressing auto much I think I Phillip are being pretty bullish I'm Biden tonight I don't think. I mean a week ago. Biden was like in a lot of trouble and now we're saying probably pot by and is the front runner. As the frontrunner period right now is different I think is the front I think coming out of Super Tuesday by finance the front. But a week ago we said we we we David else yet banks and is this resist studies let's let's be a little cautious. Look we had this. Interactive primary. School on on the web site. That uses our forecast does not our forecast right basically uses our forecast as a starting point. And then you can she's okay who won each state. And it O update. That is a simplified version of what the actual forecast does doubtful for margin Volvo it. If you fill out the score card to deny what it shows it is. Buying in on track to just get over our 1991. Pledged delegate however it. I'm attracted to just clinched a majority of pledged delegates of course there's an error band program right. But the flip side of that is Sanders. Isn't anywhere close that on track. And so in that sense your options are ten biting clinched the nomination. Can he win with a strong plurality. If there are more model results in two out of three Biden yes. Yeah I mean I keep on thinking back to. Just how how pivotal South Carolina NC gifted and and and I I had you know that the thing we'll never know is. Would I still had such strong showing on Super Tuesday if he had won South Carolina by such walk away margins or what about how about death but if yet what if he had went up by walkway margins but we've just include the charred and drop out and that happened there wasn't embarrassed. Yes there's so many interesting. Variables that went into. Kind of the 180. Degree turn in this who's different Bernard but there's also. A story that's beginning to be reported are now about. The machinations of the party. In terms of former president Barack Obama's involvement Harry Reid's involvement in getting Klobuchar and two digits to drop out and basically call rallying the party behind. Biden which is an interesting test of the party decides thirty what we talk about a lot on. This podcast and it seems like this would be the past example we have of the party deciding. In this primary so far. There would be light. I joked are there I was like are we sure that authors of the party decides that Mike hacked into the universe isn't a one man it is today a single day. Are there it's more like a 36 hour 36 hours in the party decide yeah that's at this also would they have. Don't that had we not seen tree romp. Take the nomination. Debt you don't win the nomination despite all of the Republican establishment just four years ago we did they kind of watch that and learn from that yes I basically absolutely. Yep I think as Claire said earlier I think they watched Republicans. Who word tenths from. Block wring their hands and dilly dally and we're like oh we can't do that. And I continue axes for awhile like Dick comparisons. The comparisons between 2016 and tweet on the aren't there but those sort of like 121. Trop -- Sanders and and the parties relation to them is kind of fassel I think because it's it's. It's just it's it's totally different situation. And I think you third it. It's he what's in its surprising that the Democratic Party shown more. Cohesion of the Republican Party given its history as you know certain events as Big Ten it's kind of like. Lots of the factions and it's it's been really it's striking to see all of those people come together and you have to think. We will we will see the subject coming days that there are things happening behind the scenes. Figures of import. It but perhaps. Doing some back scandal. And were also now gonna get to see one the anti establishment backlash to that looks like Yasir tubular Bernie Sanders had a. The BB dims slightly words kind. Speech tonight and I. Alice in next year Mike and I kind of turned and I said I mean. He's like he's basically just knocked on a doodle lake unit the speech at rightly he's never he's not necessarily doing the habit to use. I am York I am the candidate for all of you party we can all work together to it was kind of like nobody thought I could do it and some other candidates in this primary. Voted for the war in Iraq in elect. Laws and note that that's right and you can't do it now it doesn't make anything just exactly if you with a dew de eluded him. As Dana and after Nevada Nevada Nevada. The right and I don't maybe they do maybe today you know they said some things in that direction maybe there were behind the scenes. Sanders people trying to. Trying to wrangle the party clearly it it did not work. But I can I just give one other caution about race. I do think most of the like but Sanders is still gonna end up doing really well. Like out west. Right engine and appearing. You know. Pretty decently if you look at all the results. Sanders while have a good record and like the southwest so. Texas is can and acting really close and there's one Nevada. The New England northeast I think. Is is also has a mixed record so far Sanders won New Hampshire Vermont obviously I'm statement Abrams a Biden will well and up where it probably means Massachusetts. And and the midwest is also relatively close right Minnesota. Biden it's gonna end up winning but not by time. Coming at Michigan next week so like when you describe it that way. It doesn't sound bite bite him running away with things right once. I do though want. To bring up because they think it's important when it comes to our we structure our democracy. Topic I like to talk about is that the places where Sanders has over performed. War in Iowa and Nevada which both have caucuses which fever candidates who have super enthusiastic supporters right. And so if you're good at organizing and getting your supporters out there. And your supporters are enthusiastic you're going to be over perform and caucus states tonight we had all primaries except for American some award Bloomberg. So. There's also a question of is are in the primaries just more suited to Biden who's. Coalition is older. And certainly not as likely to grow to a caucus and perhaps less enthusiastic more voting based on strategy and wanting you know the old quote and quote electable candidate. I mean that's clearly the case rent I think I think Minnesota proof that Minnesota neighbors Iowa. There's a lot of commonalities. Sort of culturally politically demographically between those two states. And by an instant win Minnesota by nine and got crushed Minnesota which had a primary as he sat. And got crushed in Iowa Caucuses part of that is when it happened but also I think. By and clearly just as better compartments so we have. A lot of data from tonight exit polls from fourteen different states and American some and I'm sure website we're going to be digging through all of it in the days and weeks to comes or encourage people to go check it out but before we do leave are there any other trends that we sought tonight. That are worth bringing up that maybe you were curious. About. Looking into further researching and reporting out in you know over their course of this primary. There's mention it will we talked but the racial gaps earlier between. Black voters and Latino voters spot for your favorite Biden Latino voters favoring Sanders generally. There's some interest in gender gaps that we're seeing. Women favoring Biden Ers Anders. And I think that the spirit of the young and old that gap is it perpetual one in the democratic primary I mean party Spanish justice much much better with. Young voters and an iris and B as very sitting here and I'm beating some. I love it when people transcribed but cable pundits are saying it mistrust and apparently David Clough who is it was Obama is strategist. Says it will Biden's gonna really need to bring it you know get a lot of young volunteers and and and that. Will be. A project. For them because it is not I mean he and and I think you know. Talking to their campaigns. Like in this this fall particularly when I was reporting story and Biden. They were someone it. Yet people that I talked to that the campaign chairman I talked him he'd be he was kind of like well. Young voters kind of don'ts. Understand that there were like struggles happen before and because of likely the pathway for them there's a certain attitude shift that I think perhaps that's happening with in the Biden campaign. More or you know campaigns have teachers rate. Competitor here and I think that's gonna involve a lot of sorts. I would agree with that I mean I think this is are kind of looking at the okay boomer. Election. Yeah I mean we sign Texas in Dallas last night better come out on stage and give the final speech of the night right after Biden spoke bat out gave the last speech. And was in her speaking in Spanish and getting much louder applause than Biden had gotten during. His speech so I think he is going to rely on. Characters like Matt to try to boost youth enthusiasts. If it works I think that Friday but Claire stole my answer basically told to Guatemala and for age. Race. M. And gender and ideology. Are like very clear. Dividing lines in this race and I would beats you pictures and I eye opening look into my. All. Our voters in the democratic primary. Like you know how in congress. Ideologically Republicans and Democrats are now more distinct from other than they have ever and the east a lot of overlap in the I wonder if along those demographic fault lines in the democratic primary. We've seen Mike of separation between news groups more than in past primaries I was there with some pretty clear fallen to play. The other thing out I just world we will be taking into is to target picture this is a race ultimately going to be about delegates. You know Sam some fairly minor differences and where candidates finish where could make a big difference in how many delegates are yet. And tightening that'll that abusing will be the team to a the next couple days hopefully awesome by the way it will turn the model back time. Hopefully sometime Wednesday afternoon. And just as the final. Update before we leave Mike it looks like things are trending in. The direction that you forecasted right now according to the New York Times needle there is a 71%. Chance that Biden. Wins Texas and are forecasting just a two point margin. There. Biden also are still looking like he's gonna pick up Maine and of course senator still doing very well up ten points in California. Than the needed. New York Times that's something I'm laugh which is today's change translate the probabilities and and to just the phrase so. According to the near times as of 12:35. AM on Wednesday much for it. Bernie Sanders is quote pretty likely doing California quote quite likely I'm sorry pretty likely to in California. Biden is quote quite likely to win Maine and Texas is quote leaning side. I personally and not able to distinguish what exactly those three different don't usually mean you need both. You me I'm saying I I'd like that they get that number and and that's sort of like you know. Phrase to help people place. I'm. It's almost it's almost like when I characterize the races at the top of the show I was looking at the needle and that's where island's business news judgments on. Are well I think that's a wrap for now and I'll just remind everybody listening that if you do want to watch. This podcast and not just wasn't doing you India on our YouTube channel seuss goes subscribe to property on YouTube and I mean like half past midnight and world in pretty well Angela I feel like I at least look pretty your path and it also got a big big U2 plants. Satan are well thinks ought cracked. Scare thanks Micah thank you my name is Dillinger Tony chow is in the control room you can get in touch by emailing us at podcast at 530. Dot com you can also of course treated us with questions or comments if you're a fan of the show we passer rating or review in the apple podcast store. I can tell we picked up some new listeners or if you're new listener or overeat or viewers or tell someone about best friends of the centers as well. Thanks for listening and will cease. And yeah. And. You.

