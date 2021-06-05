Transcript for Florida election bill caught up in new controversy

So we did a a wonderful bill signing for it it's great elections bill. And it wise. Live on national television and I'm on FOX & Friends and we were happy to give them the exclusive on that and I think GAAP I think it went really really well but that's broadcast to millions of people. Not just in obviously throughout the whole country but he huge number of people in Florida are watching now we at a crowd we probably at a thousand people. In the crowd ever really cheering on so it was an exciting day to be able to do that and as a first bill signing of ever done live on. On a national broadcast and so it was good we also had a great visual aid that we are a bullish forward duke showing all of all the great things better in the bill. And you know some of this stuff that was going on in other parts of the country. Where you have these big private groups come in and spend hundreds of millions of dollars or run elections. That is unacceptable we are not allowing at a Florida where to make sure our elections are transparent. And they're not being funded by special interest. We also that a continue with voter ID which is very very important. They make sure that the army yesterday are. And we're also gonna make sure that we don't have ballot harvest main. Okay and not for some political operative. We get a satchel full of notes and dump a model. You get the vote. He suspended and or you go vote in her stand. Wanting to have a family member Kate by. But to have these out paid operatives go out there and do it like they do in California. And like did you examine these other state that's a big big problem you know voting is supposed to be a secret ballot it's best to go and you have the Booth and all this stuff. And yet ballot harvesting you have people that are going around and messing around with other people's votes like that I think it's terrible for for for our country. So Florida we just that now. We're not gonna do it thought it was a really positive day we got a lot of great feedback on it and where we're proud that we were able to do not national velvet.

