Transcript for One-on-one with Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum

It is a fierce fight to be the next governor of Florida both candidates on the campaign trail Ron Desantis Andrew Gillen who spent the day with Andrew Galen earlier today. And heard about the history he hopes to make here in Florida. Hey mr. mayor good to meet you how are you. Great this year thanks so much to make enough time we really couldn't bear to look at it allows hit back you know I just said we got richer and basically it tuned to the mayors and R&R shot there's so much different than what a lot of mileage on them to try to go everywhere man we have no choice which on to win this race when this date how confident are you right now. Now want real hero it's very good I mean did. Unity is that is. We're fortunate enough at this stage of the race would be able to expand beyond a regular basis typically at this stage. Democrats running for governor art camp out in Miami Dade Broward and authorities now those counties mean a lot to me I don't wanna get it wrong. But we're in this county will be up in Pensacola and in bay county about it in this evening going through. All kinds of areas that are traditionally Republican areas we're competing in those places because. When you governor for you gotta be governed for all the people who are looking pretty good for and I know you're not gonna rely on them but. I'm thinking right now about. If history that you could protect not a day has become a Vietnam we got seven days and count your chickens yet not its stance we got to win this race. I think we've it too often taken our eye off the ball before that thing was done and we wake up and one point nine I want to. Ask you about some of the few years from conservative voters in this race or Florida. On and it seemed to be a pretty genuine she heard some genuine fear to claim I'm older voters if not about your race or about your politics a lot of name calling social. That's scary word. I want to ask you how do you neutralize that. How do you bring those. Oh yeah what one I think as they get to know me time by. They'll learn that I'm a pretty pragmatic person. An elected fifteen years the one of the fast growing economies in the state report. The crime rate my city is that a five year low on the only city in the state of Florida Texas and it. Our small business licensing fees. We want some of this the prop prosper my only point in this has been everybody tested contribute to officiate how do you build bridges ready for. Well not only those. The same way that I have before. You talk to people you allow them to get to know you when you get to know them part of being in this area. Going to areas that are not traditional places we Democrats can be necessary to traditionally re absolutely over these camera area absolutely but but we're here. Because I want them to know I want to be their governor to. No one person's been stoking some of those fears of forces. Present a United States president trump just last night we saw some pretty extraordinary things he probably stone cold feet. And her corrupt. Leader of one of the most corrupt cities in America what you think is going. Well. I once had expectations that the president would. Take the opportunity to the especially during a time like this where. That really eleven families are theory loved ones this week in Pittsburgh. We had up bomber right here in the state of Florida I speak supporter of president trump them my point Bob Desantis sending bombs into the household. Democrats who have stood up to the president. And instead. Tent camping down on that kind of do wristed and divisive and dangerous rhetoric. He's sitting around here stoking. That is a leadership. I would recommend that the president be the president let us when this race here in Florida. His candidate in doing so well I get that they've got anxiety about that. But there's another difference is between me mister Desantis on the issues. That we don't have to result to name calling. If he thinks he's right on the issues icing on the issue everything to be attacked by the press it's I think it's pretty pitiful that it president of the United States is engaged in this way. But I will tell you this much he's met his match I don't believe in backing down. It's certainly when it comes as any of the things we believe about this caravan the president talking about immigration allot it's migrants moving north. You talk a lot of an immigration your campaign. If would those asylum seekers be welcome in your corner lot tell you first of all on on that issue which. We have to recognize yes we are a nation of laws and a nation of borders and we do have a process including a process of on asylum. But you've got folks who were leaving they have their home countries in droves that their kids and families and so. And as a reason for that and I think what the president should do and frankly the global community yet it's time to do. Is consider what steps we're taking that are leading to people needing to leave their own homelands. And figure out what a a humanitarian solution might be to this problem. Certainly would not going to turn guns of the most powerful military and the world. On children and families Seeking Asylum. I would anchors the president. Instead of tweet about me to convene leaders in this hemisphere around what we're going to do with that thousands of individuals who were fleeing a homeland. Thank assistant lastly I have to ask the FBI investigations as big issue in this race I know you've said you're not looking at you there obviously are no indictments in this matter. What do you see two people missing were their smoke the most fire now what do you say to people were just concerned because your opponents read this story about suspicious drew on a. Do you I think what I was a first of all of that got zero tolerance for corruption. Number two I don't get to choose passion of my friends. Number three I would say that we had handed the FBI. About is well that you would want a government official to which is to say. One we welcome you here if this if someone has done anything on the outfield for the accountable. What my opponents of attempted to do would suggest because I know different people that somehow I'm wondering beyond this case. That is not true when there's nothing could be further from it neither is my city. What we did is we've opened up by governments say if someone is not something wrong that can be hopefully accountable contrast that out the president feels that the FBI. Contrast that the house the statistics is that what them. And their investigations in Washington DC gave undermined and that if return if but it attempted put limits on you'll himself. They attempted to even suggest that it deep state was at work. And how many indicted people around the president. Listen the president shouldn't throw stones when he lived in a bigger glass to your house like every element point 18 main not a chance. I think mr. mayor are an extra month there thanks absolutely.

