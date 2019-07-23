Transcript for Fmr. FBI deputy director on what to expect for Mueller testimony

Everybody welcome to. The revered by ABC's Kevin Carter justice reporter Jack Scott save the stage is set here in Washington. For historic appearance by special counsel Robert Mahler on Capitol Hill tomorrow this and be the first time. Bob Mueller will be taking questions from lawmakers is sure to be quite a spectacle Jack. We will hear from Bob Muller's former colleagues he's deputy director at the FBI for six years John pistol. Coming up here in the briefing room fascinating insights ahead. Also join up on Capitol Hill acquire capital reporter Catherine folders is been tracking some late breaking developments that could throw a wrench. Into this whole thing as well we'll get to that in the second one start with you Jack you cover the Justice Department you know. I'm Bob Muller's work you've also know the Muller report inside and out all 448 pages haven't. Out of remind everybody what is at stake tomorrow what we're all expecting to hear or not to hear from Bob Mahler. Right so when Bob Mueller resigned he told us specifically that. Can I want to testify in that his report is his testimony so. You questions pertaining to the work of the special counsel are entered in the report he's gonna try to stay within the four corners of that report. In the Justice Department issued a letter yesterday again reminding him of that that his obligation is to stay within. The framers of the things that are already public it in in the report that. Literally of course lawmakers on both sides and they out we'll try to throw him off that mission Bob Mueller of course spent almost two years investigating Russian interference in the twice sixteen election. I also allegations that president Trump's campaign clerk colluded conspired. With the Russians in that effort of course he didn't establish a conspiracy in decided not to pass judgment. On the question of obstructions a lot of questions there the president for his part is also paying attention about what's ahead for tomorrow a short time ago he weighed in. I'm Muller's testimony here's. They did a report and there was no obstruction have to look in. A great attorney general grant. He's a total professional. He said. It is not that his is no abstraction. So they referenced. No obstruction. So you know collusion no obstruction and yet it goes on because I sort of Mueller testified. Again. How many times tool to grant years. And actually. It started. Practically from the time I came down and yes. They say you know he's. Numbers. Weakness implicated him right way. Maybe he's dealing with a foreign country. Jack this is such a critical moment for the trump presidency because as this movement for impeachment. Sort of reaches its its pivotal point here war what war Molly do will he help the case for impeachment or will he heard that seems to be the big question. Looking tomorrow. Well I think you're one of things that if you it's it's really. Gonna come out in this community is that we could hear him say the word senators report and the power of that. Of of that man with that presence saying those things is probably not real helpful. Four for the trump. Campaigning for fourth presidency. It but. Because he doesn't draw conclusion on obstruction of justice he's not being goaded into doing it in this hearing. But. There are areas that I think. Members are gonna get into having to do with that which is that in that as a president alluded to. The attorney general did make a conclusion but if need be the special counsel's that he couldn't make a conclusion. Getting yet why they differ on this might be an area six point that he can't get into that's not part of the investigation had happened after the investigation was over and win him. And people will be able to digest that our reasoning in that acampora tomorrow is another big part of this equation lot of minds. Already made up there as well but we'll see if we even get to the questioning tomorrow five hours. I before two different committees tomorrow Catherine followers has been tracking the developments because Katherine. Moments ago you learned that Bob Mueller is trying to now bring with him up. Partner for this testimony is chief of staff. Here's some push back tell us about what's happening. He I think it's the nature of the request we are learning. From our sources is that his former chief of staff a man by the name of Aaron resembling Mueller had requested that he be sworn in as a witness tomorrow and now there has been some negotiations back and forth and we're now learning from. Democratic. Sources that. He will be there is sitting next smaller but asked council not sworn in as a witness now. Republicans of course when they heard and that this request was made at the Fed pushed back on the thought of it saying. We have this new whet the witness. At the very last minute we don't have time to prepare for this but. DeVon and it's not unusual for. Counsel to show up for Mueller to how people there that he. Wants to consult people who also worked on this reports we will see. His former chief of staff there with him for Mueller to console throughout the hearings. And that really fascinating to see him had a deputy they're Jack meanwhile what are we doing about. How Democrats are planning to approach this hearing they want as you alluded to earlier Muller to basically speak. The conclusions of the report some of which are not flattering. The president. Exactly so they're they're breaking it up in the same with a reports broken up intent. Ascension on relieve the obstruction of justice dissension on them the Russian interference and they're gonna try to happened. Walk through and be sort of VV. You know the audio book of them all report to serve say what he's what conclusions he's reached but also. You know the expectation is that they're gonna be very methodical in the question that they're not gonna try to. It really really keep inflicted their question and so questions won't be redundant they're gonna move Bourne proceeded in. In a very lawyerly fashion. And and really try Ted get the most out of their limited time with them and were. I character you're also talking to Democrats and Republicans about this we do we know Republicans as well plan to question. Robber Muller's credibility some of the members of his team also. Why he reached certain conclusions when he did. The ever gonna see Republicans questioned why this investigation started in the first place the word that I've heard a lot from talking to Republican sources appear as they're going to. Cross examine Robert Mueller but I think the important and attack that was really hitting on in what I've heard from democratic sources is that. If they aren't lowering the expectations here they don't expect a moment to say anything outside the four corners of his report. They say we read the book now this is the movie that's what they expect. And I think they're really tempering how many asked questions is what I've heard a lot of seven I think something to watch tomorrow is the way Democrats. Freeman the questions they don't think Mueller is going to answer. Long it is sentences they said to me that he's not going to speak ten words when one word answer will do so a lot of them will be how many frame those questions what information that they can get out of Mueller just find him answering yes or mountain. And it and have. Force all eyes will be on how he describes the president's conduct in this whole process a lot of interest. In the obstruction. Aspect of this investigation we should say Jack that. As Republicans and independent voters watch this play out there are some political. Ramifications of this head into the election season take a look at this new poll from the Pew Research Center. Which caught our eye today Muller heads into this hearing. With a good bit. It a vote of confidence from Republicans. In in his findings UC 60% of Republicans say they thinking he's been fair. And the investigation that's up big time from January which suggests that perhaps some Republicans and the rank and far Republicans in the average voter are sort of comfortable with what he's can. Rooted here lease their understanding of right now right but hearing some of these details play out. You know through the voice of Bob Mueller things about. The Russian interference campaign and their efforts to contact the trump campaign their efforts to engage with the campaign their efforts to assist the campaign in various ways. Those elements are going to be. I think brought forward by by Democrats and and so with their asked you know how many context of the trump campaign half with various Russians you know. That number and nearly a hundred. It is going to be something that hearing that might not sit well with a lot of voters and so I think that's the hazard I think you just. You can hear in this play out and in a way that can these. We've with social media to socialize with people who watch a video clips over and over and over again the president's critics are banking on a strong performance by Bob Mahler to some sway public opinion on this one no doubt jeopardized walking through those specific elements of here's contacts with the Russians I think that are are the things that may stick with people they indeed may indeed it's a. We will be compelling TV tomorrow we'll have full coverage here Jack thanks for that as you know Bob Mueller something of a reticence. Congressional witness he's appeared dozens of times before congress gives a very short answers. Is said to be aren't quite unflappable when he appears grilled by these committees. How we caught up earlier today with one of his longtime deputies confidence John pistol the former. Our deputy director of the FBI for six years serving alongside Bob Mahler. And I asked him how he'll respond if Republicans start to go after his integrity. Personal attacks on his integrity for example. That would obviously. Yet at least eighty significance. Reaction internally. Question is see then. Per share that frustration or anger. With the with members and enough sleep in the hearings though. I think she yeah I would say eighty unflappable because. Actually from. Upset a number of times privately. But clearly he is yeah. Like you mentioned over eighty times pressed eighty times justified. He's a seasoned professionals who. Lose how once repaired John what he. Ate and when you were his deputy did you engage in practice sessions together or did he spend. Hours at a secluded going through notes how would he. Prepare for those appearances before congress. Yes both so he would meet with me the General Counsel subject matter experts to basically do what we call murder board justice to press them. In terms. Questions that we could anticipate. From individual members there are issues. And here. Also would spend hours as you mentioned privately. Poring over the documents making sure she understood his mind not only what the issues. Are each of matter that the subtleties and nuances that might be attendants sued each of those issues and how each member may look at those from the air frame of reference there paradigm if you will. CS accommodations that he's a consummate professional terms of preparing. And knowing and if he gets. For example and inane question. From a member. About something that is obviously problem in the report and of the member has read the report. She may diplomatically. Say well as you know boom. So on so. You know that's found on page 43. A volume one the special counsel's report so you bring. That's Q how much do you think John he's thinking about his legacy is buys Bob Mueller someone who's coming into this. Recognizing this could be the very last time he speaks to the American public on this any news he'll Wear. That this is sort of a high stakes moment do you think. Well him. Clear they'll clearly to after the last one he's very much aware of it it being on. A high stakes moment as you say is as far as legacy I don't think that's. In his mind at all he is a dedicated public servant has been for them. Almost all his golf career. Including his service in Vietnam and instances it's question is he doing the right thing as he feels. He's been asked to do to adhere to the rule of law and follow the information. And if it turns and evidence. The present that in aid comprehensive. Report that the department justice attorney general in this case could then big decision on. And finally mr. Bristow the president just ahead of his appearance tomorrow has once again and are re upped his attack on Bob Mahler as a highly conflict did. Person those of the president's words. You know Bob is he someone who is conflicting do you see the selection of members on his team as potentially problematic. Well I know there's been some criticism so the members of his team for having contributed to candidates in the past election. But as far as Bob Mueller bureaus and album he's he I think pride himself on his independence. Regardless of of politics that he is committed to. Can follow the evidence wherever it leads and I think that's what he's done here. While also adhering to department justice policy. You can't indict the sitting president and so you you do the do the investigation nature of the report minutes for others. The department justice and in congress to follow up as they deem appropriate some I don't see it conflicted and anyone. I'm hopeful coverage of Bob Muller's appearance on Capitol Hill tomorrow here on ABC news live starting at 8:30 AM eastern time running through at least 2:30 PM eastern time Bob Muller appearing before two committees more than five hours. A testimony tomorrow hope you join us here in the entire ABC news. A political team overseas now to the UK were londoners are celebrating a new leader today of the Conservative Party. A new leader really of America's closest ally foreign. A former foreign minister Boris Johnson you seeing there on the right has been selected. I to replace two recent may now is the prime minister of the UK and I want to bring in now our Julie. In the London bureau over there Julie McFarland of who has been tracking and the big political developments of the day Juliette. And some londoners say he could be the next trump on the global stage. Paid seven well there's an assassin Lee president comes was when he congratulated Boris on winning he said that they called him. Linda Burson trump that the British version of charmed. And turning he has those say another flamboyant. Ambitious blondes now meeting in two. Number attends a new who is Boris get this. Until recently he was not eligible to be a US citizen because Boras was born in New York. The former foreign secretary he was previously age unless before becoming the mayor of London setting two times quite a big victory for him taking. The left leaning city of London and putting it back in conservative believed times. He is a very. He's a very likable very charismatic campaigning politician not he's got a very effervescent. Personality. And that is what a lot of conservatives that the party members who of course have they did for him overwhelmingly. To replace prime minister trees in May that is what they say Britain needs they say that he is a shot neon. Two. A Britain that is gripped by this crisis. All but breaks at not his of course going to be the first thing on his and try when he is officially sworn in by the queen tomorrow and Buckingham Palace. He will meet the queen tomorrow that's a rite of passage note actually McFarland. With air from London for us with the latest stop on what's happening across the pond thanks so much chillier. Opt to Capitol Hill now where some major developments in the past 24 hours this congress races to get out of town. Offer the holiday overnight reaching a budget deal which will raise the debt ceiling in this country that's the nation's credit card to avoid default. A for the next two years that puts off a major battle over the budget and the debt ceiling into 20/20 after the next presidential election so good news. Out there for all of us who don't like the brinksmanship also the senate moments ago voting to confirm a new Defense Secretary. Mark asked for an army veteran and former lobbyists will now head the Pentagon it's been seven months. Since we've had. A pentagon. Chief of defense secretary of areas Marc Casper its longest time in American history we have had a leader over there you announced he charged. The united states military as we are in the standoffs with Iran and negotiations with North Korea. And a short time. Ago the senate also voting. On that 9/11 victims compensation fund this is a push to make permanent a fund which provided payouts for. Medical care of those first responders responding to ground zero of the senate. Today expected to clear that hurdle and pass it to president trump our air and deter ski has been tracking this since 9/11 really when so many raced. I down there Aaron this is a huge win for the families the politicians of New York. And will mean a lot to those people were really seeking to get to and pay for treatment. They themselves have been the ones pushing this forward -- along with we've Jon Stewart who's been an activist on their behalf but 9/11 victims compensation fund has helped countless first responders who have come down with various illnesses. Including cancer from their time on what was then called the pile that smoldering mass of wreckage. It down at ground zero and remember at the time the bush administration's EPA secretary Christine Todd Whitman said the air was safe to breathe. And we now know that the year was not safe to breathe it was just a toxic cloud. And doctors have confirmed a link between so many ailments mainly cancer but other other ailments as well and time spent. And digging through the rubble and in grieving in that toxic air. The victim's compensation fund. Several months ago it came to light was in danger of running out of money they'd been pushing first responders even if you're not sick now. Sign up just in case you do get sick so you can file a claim at some point. And so many people did that the fond of was running short of money some of the ailments had become far more serious than anticipated in and the rate of illness and death. It had outpaced what the fund was able to provide in the special master who oversees it said. If there's not an injection of cash then payments would have to be vastly reduced or in some cases eliminated. And it really way that prospect really weighed on the heart strings of president trump a lot of Republicans put Mitch McConnell and others who worried about the cost of this bill Aaron. Senator Rand Paul among them holding this up. At the eleventh hour but eventually giving way there was lot of concern. But that vote to pass in in the US senate 97 to two it now heads to president trump to permanently fund. That medical compensation for those workers air pitchers he thinks it's so much air for for coming in on that story. At the last minute finally today a look at the first step act something that president trump signed into law seven months ago was the sweeping. Criminal justice reform in this country dead we haven't seen in a generation one of the things that it did was it. As set free more than 2000 prisoners from federal custody. Who saw steep sentences under mandatory minimums that have since been rolled back. Some of those prisoners just have been getting out in the last few days and I'm joined now. By one of those Robert ship was released on Friday after serving 25 years it's more time behind bars. Many had been alive when he went in never Robert joins us from Chicago he I was serving time for nonviolent drug offense also Gemma Kevin rain is the president. Families against mandatory minimums thank you both. After coming in Robert wanna start with you how are you feeling at B now you were sentenced to life. For a nonviolent drug offense selling cocaine. Oh yes us troops. The tiger's parents. Was nominated first half meters set on the league. You know what's Ellison is a lesson that the damn cop that I would not be tree. So always believed that the town will come obviously I would not believe that don't can be mopping Alexandra. So from that time that I was citizens even judges spreads. Kids are remorse and has discussed the subsection what given that lessons. Don't attack but he's cancer is. Still he had which lets do it mandatory gap ads and attack the innocent black. So being set free up it is sad. I feel right it's not an expert and grateful and thank all the stuff that was ticket to gauge its process. Aren't met however if the bittersweet because isn't anymore. You know women. Excuse suffered under the same guy that elves on so operating the good news com. Discount duties. This act and more reform will be gone shall come and others who is still suffered would be. Be blessed I'm blessed and be within and you know launch and be vigilant lack. She. Yeah a lot of members of both parties at least in this town Robert have expressed remorse for those stiff on mandatory minimums a life sentence. For drugs doing 94 as you say that the judge as you pointed out. I was even dismayed that you couldn't Alter that sentence. Barack Obama got your sentence reduced to thirty years set back its 45 union. President trump trimmed it a little bit further. Who do you credit for a for bringing about this change and our politics and our justice system. Our credibility to advocate. Who really brought the spotlight. To those like myself Clinton assistant vetoed last year remind you what man Judy still. Any. And had her organization the people look at it. The people who Miata pounded on the Pate who go to DC collecting congressman ought to know it is real people and Bob real time he suffered. Real Libyan ought to do it makes you an indentured. So this fills people that are my hero is the ultimate my angels are unlike Garcia like a new Ken Duke on the July although. But. Respect president Barack Obama for the deed because that's there to Dutton fourteen to two got repeats he wouldn't do. Op. I'd like citizen market received cease. I was twenty I was ready twenty years old town it was not first had been in prison and I was going to be in conspiracy of bad marks. So you Jimmy battle once and I people Dolan twenty fact he is. Two months in twelve days. And so on steel its gives a radio because they're begins tomorrow now to adapt to adjust to mop the only mean around people in. So says walk from downtown in hosting all these things that I have adjusted net Alexio great. And I'm thankful I'm quick to tropical Wendell potter who pushed the first step back but SAR biggest steel need to be more to be done because big money. Mossad is almost the complete I don't yeah idea we see you. You had done so much time behind bars for for that one offense Robert ship and and as you say pledging them much more. In your life ahead I want to bring in nick Kevin ring a little bit more on this Kevin. I'm you know critics just in the past 44 hours many of them on the right have been sounding off about this group of a federal inmates released in saint some of them are. Are bad guys and that this is on unreasonable leniency. What do you say to them and what more needs to be done as Robert was alluding to there. Yeah I've seen some of that criticism it's pretty insert. Yeah we we're not safer as a country by having Robert ship spend another day in prison. So there were sort of two things that happened on we're sensing changes in the bill and people like Robert finally out of your sent they didn't get a fair sentence the sentence was way too long even with the reform. But at least there were some correction there. To change that happened with a good time it was just a small increase you're talking about people if you serve twenty years. You got an extra twenty weeks if you behave yourself three cents. Most people are getting. You know anywhere from a few weeks to a few months their sends think any father imprisoned that they cut that it released the 2000 last week sent to those who are saying that. These people you know are bad people while they were coming home any way and how people forget 95% of people on prisoner gonna come back to their community sounding anyway. And the correct physically and come back better. Where were saw. And incentivizing entity programming to and you don't do things like property which is Ian mentor prisons and younger prisoners try to get them straight narrow. These are things we should watch out because he's good or coming back neighborhoods and our interest is even if we don't in action so much. I think that criticism has really misses the mark that these are bad people these are our Brothers and sisters Brothers sisters and fighting for imports when he appears to. An important perspective important story to be told Kettering president of families against mandatory minimums thank you so much and Robert ship. Are released last Friday as part of this first step act are revised sentencing now out of Chicago think he's a mature for sharing your story good luck to you. We join on the phone by congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York she's just join us on this breaking news that the senate has now passed. A permanent 9/11 compensation fund for those victims and first responders congresswoman thanks for just. For joining us what does this mean to you in your community in New York City and our immune to those found what Sydney. Measure of security that there are people unhappy financial security that they shouldn't justly deserve. It builds on the health care program we tested 22 teams. It's a historic win and it is a huge bipartisan went on to the White House hopefully as soon as possible door. The signature of the president done. And now live it into law we have we are turning to each promise. 9/11 kidnapper for jet. This year that voted today overwhelmingly can never forget and cheats. Their promise and refused really all fifty states kept people in the program and 433. Out of the 435. Congressional districts. Right now it got to run out call you back later at. Carolina is so much at a New York appreciate. You calling in on this breaking news I just at the top they are the senate has now passed and sent to president from. A permanent funding of the 9/11 victims compensation fund when it was championed by comedian Jon Stewart for many years here in Washington. And in New York City. A full show today here every for an thank you so much for joining us will be back tomorrow morning 8:30 eastern time for full special coverage. A special counsel Robert Mueller on Capitol Hill will be back at 330 in the afternoon. After a special edition of the briefing her mind Devin Dwyer Washington. To see you next time.

