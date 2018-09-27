Transcript for Ford delivers opening statement at Kavanaugh hearing

I think he's at chairman Grassley and ranking ranking member of Feinstein members of the committee. My name is Christine plus he Ford. And a professor of psychology at Powell ops the university. And their research psychologist at Stanford University School of Medicine. At all. I have been married to wrestle for it since 2002. And we have two children. And here today not because I wouldn't be. And terrifying. Came here because they believe is based civic duty to tell you what happened to me while wreck happened and I were in high school. I had described the events publicly before. I summarize them in my letter to ranking member Feinstein. And again in the letter to chairman Grassley. I understand and appreciate the importance of you're hearing from me directly. About what happened to me and the impact that it has had on my life. Am I handling. I crept in the suburbs of Washington DC. I attended the Holton arms school. In Bethesda Maryland from 1978. To 1984. Hold learns is an all girl school that opened in 1901 and during my time at the school won't. Girls at Holton arms frequently met and became friendly with boys from all boys' schools in the area including the Landon school. Georgetown prep inside a hate school. As well as our country clubs and other places for kids and families socialized. This is how I and that Brett Cavanaugh the boy who sexually assaulted me. During my freshman and sophomore school years. When I was fourteen and fifteen years old. My group of friends intersected with Brett and his friends for its short period of time. I had been friendly with a classmate of breaths for a short time during my freshman sophomore here. And it was through that connects and that I attended the number of parties that Brett also attended. We did not know each other well but I knew him and he knew me. In the summer of an 1882. Out like most Summers. I spent most every day at the Columbia country club in Chevy Chase Maryland swimming and practicing guiding. 1 evening that summer after a day of diving at the club and I attended a small gathering at a house and that the fencing area. There were four boys I remember specifically being at the house. Brett Cavanaugh. Mark judge. A boy named PJ. And one other boy whose name I cannot or call. I also remember my friend Leland attending. I do not remember all of the but like many that summer it was almost Shirley a spur of the moment gathering. I truly wish I could be more helpful with more key child answers to all of the questions. That have and will be asked about how I cut the party and where it took place and so forth. I don't have all the answers and I don't remember it's Texas I would like to. But they. They have been seared into my memory and it's hard to beat episodic Cleve as an adult. When I got a small gathering people over drinking beer and small living room feeling a little room tape area on the first floor of the house. I drink one beer. Brett and Merck were visibly drunk. Early in the evening. I went up the very narrow set of stairs. Leading from the living room to a second floor to use the restroom. When I cut the top of the stairs. I was pushed from behind into the bedroom across from the bathroom. I couldn't see who pushed me. Brett and mark came into the bedroom and locked the door behind them. There is music playing in the bedroom. This turned up louder by I they're Brett her mark once we were in the room. I was pushed onto the bed and Brett cut on top of me. He began running his hands over my body and grinding into me. I yelled hoping that someone downstairs my cure me. And I tried to get away from him but this week with the Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he is very inebriated. And because I was wearing a one piece bathing suit underneath my clothing. I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did think Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling. This is what terrified me the most and this had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to freeze. And I thought that wreck was accidentally. Going to kill me. Both fret that mark where drunken only laughing during the attack. They seem to be having a very good time. Mark seemed ambivalent at times urging prep time and and it times telling him to stop. A couple of times and made eye contact with Merck and thought he may try to help me. That he could not. During this assault Merck came over in some time in the bed twice while Brett was on top of me. In the last ten that he did this we toppled over and Brett but no longer on top of the I was able to get up and run out of the room. Directly across from the bedroom with a small bathroom. I ran inside the bathroom and locked the door. And waited until I heard fret and mark leave the bedroom laughing and wealthy walked on the narrow stairway. Pin balling off the walls on the way down. I we'd hit. And when I did not hear them come back up the stairs and left the bathroom. Went down in the same stairwell. Through the living room and left the house. I remember being on the street. And feeling its enormous sense of relief that a is escaped that house. And that Bret and mark were not coming outside after me. Threats assaults on meet your act drastically altered my life. For a very long time I was too afraid and it seemed to tell anyone and these. They did not want to tell my parents that I at age fifteen with in the house without any parents present. Drinking beer with boys. I convince myself that because Brett did not read me I should just move on. And just pretend that it didn't happen. Over the years I told very very few friends that that I have this traumatic experience. I told my husband before we were married the day it experienced a sexual assault. I'd never told the 2012. During a couple's counseling session. The reason this came up in counseling. Is that my husband and I had completed a very extensive. Very long read model of our home. And I insisted on a second front door. An idea that he and others disagreed with and could not understand. In explaining why they wanted a second front door I begin to describe the assault in teaching all. Ever called saying that the boy who assaulted me could someday be on the US Supreme Court. And spoke a bit about his background at an elitist all boys school in Bethesda Maryland's. My husband her calls that I named my attacker as rep capita on. After that may 2012 therapy session I did my best to ignore at the memories of the assault. Because we're counting them caused me to re live the experience. And caused panic and anxiety. Occasionally haven't discussed the assault in an individual therapy sessions. But talking about it caused more reliving of the trauma so I tried not to think about it are discussed that. But over the years I went through periods where I thought about the attack. I confided in some close friends that I it had an experience with sexual assault. Occasionally I stated that made sealant was a prominent lawyer or judge but they did not use his name. I do not are caught each person I spoke to about pretzel salt. And some who spent friends have reminded me of these conversations since the publication of the Washington Post story on September 16 2018. But until July 2018. I never in means mr. Kavanagh as my attacker outside of therapy. This changed in early July 8 2018. I saw press reports stating that Brett Cavanaugh was on the short list. The list of very well qualified Supreme Court nominees. If I was my civic duty to relay the information I had about mr. Kavanagh misconduct. So that those considering his nomination would know about this assault. I'm slight six. I had a sense of urgency to relayed the information to the senate and the president as soon as possible. For a nominee with selected. I did not know how specifically to do this. I called my congressional representatives and let her receptionist note that someone on the president sort list had attacked me. I also sent a message to the encrypted Washington Post confidential tip line. I did not use my name but they provided the means of Brett Cavanaugh and mark judge. It stated that mr. Kavanagh had assaulted me in the 1980s and Marilyn's. This is an extremely hard thing for me to do. But I felt that it couldn't not do it. Over the next two days I told a couple of close friends on the beach and Optus California. The mr. Kavanagh had sexually assaulted me. It's very conflicted as to whether to speak out. On July 19 Aristide to return phone call from the office of congresswoman in it an issue. After mr. Kavanagh had become the nominee. I met with her staff on July 18. And with her until lights when he F describing the assault and discussing my fears about coming forward. Later we discussed the possibility of sending a letter to ranking member of Feinstein who is one of my state senators. Describing. What occurred. My understanding is that representative asked his office delivered a copy of my letter to senator feinstein's office on July 30 S. The letter included nine mean but also a request that it be kept confidential. My hope was that providing the information confidentially. Would be sufficient. To allow the senate to consider mr. Cabot serious misconduct. Without having to make myself my family. Or anyone's family. Vulnerable to the personal attacks and indecent the privacy. That we have feat since banging became public. In a letter dated August 31. Senator Feinstein wrote that she would not share the letter without my explicit consent. And I appreciated this commitment. Sexual assault victims to be able to decide for themselves. When and whether they're private experience made public. As the hearing date got closer. I struggled with a terrible swayed. Do I shared the facts with the senate and put myself in May feeling in the public spotlight. We're dye preserve our privacy and allow the senate to make its decision. Without knowing the full truth of his past behaviors. I agonized daily that this decision throughout August and September. 2018. The cents a Judy that there originally motivate motivated need to reach out confidentially. To the Washington Post and and asked his office whenever it's still a list of extremely caught qualified candidates. And to senator Feinstein. I was always there but my fears of the consequences of speaking out started set exponentially increase. During August 2018. The press reported that mr. Kavanagh has confirmation was virtually certain. Persons subpoenaed him as a champion of women's rights and in power and Minsk. And I believed that if I came forward to my aim single voice would be drowned out by a of chorus of powerful supporters. By the time at the confirmation hearings I'd re signed myself two remaining quiet. And letting the committee and the senate make their decision. Without knowing what mr. Kavanagh had done to me. Once the press started reporting on the existence. Of the letter I had sent to senator Feinstein. I faced mounting pressure. Reporters appeared at my home. And at my workplace. Demanding information about the letter. In the presence of my graduate students. They called my bosses. And co workers and left me many messages. Making it clear that my name would inevitably be released the media. I decided to speak out publicly to a journalist could originally responded to the tip I had sent the Washington Post. And who had gained my trust. It was important for me to describe the at and T tells of the assault in my own words. Since September 16 the date of the Washington Post story. I have experienced an outpouring of support from people in every state of this country. Thousands and thousands of people who have had their lives are radically altered by sexual violence. Have reached out to share their experience and have thanked me for coming forward. We have received tremendous support from our friends our community. At the same time make greatest fears have been realized and they reality has been far worse. Than what I expected. My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats. And I've been called the most vile and hateful names imaginable. These messages while far fewer than the expressions of support have been terrifying that rocked meets my quarter. People have posted my personal information and that of my parents. Online on the Internet. This has resulted in additional emails calls and threats. My family and I were forced to move out of her home. Since September 16. My family and I had been visiting in various secure look health at times separated and it Tynes together. With the help of security guards. This past Tuesday evening my work email is hacked and messages were sent out. Trying to recant virus description of the sexual assault. Apart from the assault itself. These past couple of weeks have been the hardest of my life. I've had to read live this trauma in front of the world. And I seen my life picked apart by people on television. On Twitter and other social media. Other media and in this body who have never met me or spoken with me. I have been accused of acting out of partisan political motive. Those who say that do not know me. By an independent person and I am no one's pond. My motivation in coming forward with to be hopeful. And fight facts about how mr. Kavanagh actions have damaged my life. So that you could take into a serious consideration as you make your decision about how to proceed. It is not my responsibility to determine whether mr. Kavanagh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court. My responsibility is to tell you the truth. I understand that a professional. Prosecutor has been hired to ask me questions and I and committed to doing my very best to answer them. I've never been questioned by a prosecutor and they'll do my best. At the same time because the committee members will be judging my credibility. They do hope to be able to engage directly with two PO. And at this point I'll do my best to answer your questions.

