Transcript for Ford 'prepared to testify next week,' her lawyer tells senators

It is now appearing the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanagh sexual assault may at some point testify next week. In an email a lawyer for Christine buzzing Ford says she'd be willing to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee next week if they can agree to terms. That are fair and which ensure her safety that's their quote. Ford claims a drunken Kavanagh assaulted her decades ago at a party when they were both teenagers cover all claims denies these claims. GOP lawmakers are still refusing to ask the FBI to investigate forts accusation. She's asking the FBI to investigate her claims she's asking. For art that kind of review. That investigates have work. That oversight that accountability because he's telling the truth someone would lying does not ask the FBI to investigate their claims. Well Republicans in the senate on both forward and and Kavanagh to testify before the mom Monday. Her attorney said that is not possible at this point.

