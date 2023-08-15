Former Ga. prosecutor on Trump indictment and what to expect as case proceeds

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former Georgia prosecutor Chris Timmons about the RICO charges in the indictment and the possibility some of the 19 defendants could take plea deals.

August 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live