Former Gov. Nikki Haley launches bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination

At her kickoff rally, Haley focused on crime, the formula shortage and tax bailouts for big businesses and proposed term limits for congress and competency tests for politicians over 75.

February 15, 2023

