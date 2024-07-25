Former national security adviser reacts to 'DEI hire' comments towards VP Harris

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with former Obama administration adviser and U.N. ambassador Susan Rice about our country's divided political climate and critical threats to national security.

July 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live