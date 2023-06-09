What former President Trump’s indictment could mean for 2024 election

A recent ABC News/Washington Post Poll showed 21% of voters who say Donald Trump should face charges over his handling of classified documents would still vote for him over President Joe Biden.

June 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live