Former RNC chair on the Trump CO ballot case before Supreme Court

ABC News Linsey Davis speaks with former RNC Chair Marc Racicot about the Supreme Court arguments on whether former president can be kept off the Colorado presidential ballot.

February 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live