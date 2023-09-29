Former senator remembers the legacy of Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp reflects on her late colleague, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and how she blazed a trail for all women in politics.

September 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live