Transcript for Ex-Fox News boss accepts White House gig

A former top Fox News executive has reportedly accepted a job at the White House. Sources tell ABC news that bill shine was hired by the president as deputy chief of staff for communications. Shine was co president at fox when he was ousted last year amid claims that he ignored and help to cover up sexual assault allegations but he was not personally accused. And we'll find out today when and where president trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold an upcoming summit. At a haven't been face to face since two brief meetings on the sidelines of international summits last year. The president's national security advisor John Bolton met with Putin in Moscow yesterday. Laying the ground work for the talks at the White House president trump talked about building better relations with Russia. It would look like we will probably be reading sometimes doctors just future. And I think senator from they weren't getting along with Russia and China and where is everybody has a very good. President says his meeting with Putin will likely take place next month during his trip to Europe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.